Cinema Now Showing re-design

Cinema Now Showing re-design web design ui cinema branding design ux
For this one I implemented a star system so users could like actors, and then be updated when they are in other movies. Showtimes are listed on the right, with a green, amber and red system used on fonts to highlight ticket availability at a glance.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
    • Like