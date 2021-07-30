Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #91 "Curated For You"

Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
  • Save
Daily UI #91 "Curated For You" adobe xd minimal design ui
Download color palette

I'm loaded with tasks today - so I'm a bit drained while doing this design. I clearly can't think of anything.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Arg Oliva (Birdy)
Arg Oliva (Birdy)

More by Arg Oliva (Birdy)

View profile
    • Like