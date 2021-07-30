Esteban

The city & the memory

Academic project, handmade illustration. Based upon an interview about how other people perceive their own city, a short exploration about memory and narratives, giving them a body with textures, colors, lines, and shapes.

Acrylics, graphite and colored pencils, scans, digital collage, print intervention.
Bogotá (Colombia), my hands "seeing" through other people stories.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
