Daily UI_009

ui uidesign design dailyui challenge
Daily UI_009

Challenge: Design a donation form for your preferred charity.
(Design for a desktop browser. Since these forms obviously already exist, try to see how you can make the experience better.)

**UX Design Immersive @ General Assembly (April - July 2021)**

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
