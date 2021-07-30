Mohit Savaliya

Social Media Icon Set - Glassmorphism

Social Media Icon Set - Glassmorphism instagram youtube facebook icondesign socialmedia glasseffect freedownload free mohitsavaliya figma glassmorphism iconset icon
Here I am giving this icon set for totally FREE! FREE! FREE!

For free download visit here
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/social-media-icon-set-glassmorphism

✔️ Layer organized
✔️ Pixel-perfect
✔️ Easy customizable
✔️ Download includes Figma file
✔️ Pastel colors (color trend 2021)
✔️ Fully Supportive

