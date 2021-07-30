Nadeem Javed

Mobile App Development & design (Json)

Nadeem Javed
Nadeem Javed
  • Save
Mobile App Development & design (Json) graphic design development design mobile app motion graphics branding logo design vector ux ui illustration icon animation 2d
Download color palette

Hi, Awesome people, This is a Mobile App Development & design icon Lottie Animation.
As usual, you can utilize this animation in your commercial projects,
personal projects, school or college projects. No attribution is required
if you are going to use it for commercial projects but your appreciation
will encourage me to create more free animations for you.
Please let me know your thoughts about this animation via the comment box.

Download Lottie Animation File from this link: https://lottiefiles.com/71159-mobile-app-development-design

Nadeem Javed
Nadeem Javed

More by Nadeem Javed

View profile
    • Like