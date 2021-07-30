Matthias Vancoillie

CreateMart

CreateMart logomark design logomark bold orange designer goods mart creative mart creative market e-commerce ecommerce create design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
CreateMart Logo-design by Matt Vancoillie, in response to Breakfast brief 40.

Breakfast Brief 040: Design a logo for CreateMart, a digital marketplace where creatives can sell their goods for free.

Get started with #BreakfastBriefs today
https://www.logocereal.com/breakfast-briefs

