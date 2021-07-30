Portfolio Website Design ///

Happy to present the portfolio website designed for Amarachi Amechi

Amarachi Amechi is a relatively Frontend developer based in Lagos, Nigeria. In order to stand out from the crowd of other developers offering similar services, a personal brand identity was created with accommodating assets for web and print.

The new and fully responsive website gives a clear picture of the deadline Frontend developer Amarachi Amechi and presents her work experience and publications in a coherent story.

Art Direction/Logo Design/Web Design/Project Strategist - Hakeem Olasupo

Website Development still in progress - Amarachi Amechi

---

I am Hakeem Olasupo

A Visual Designer. Solving business challenges with design. We focus on building projects that not only look good, but also address your core business goals. Designing customer-focused experiences for your digital and physical products.

Reach out to me on Socials here https://linktr.ee/digital4us