Mark Johnston

Brand Asset Roundup

Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Asset Roundup monogram cow skull design cowboy hat cowboy cowgirl cowgirl hat fence barn boot boots western desert illustration logo identity logo brand branding
Download color palette

A few unused (and one used) for a current branding project to be released soon. Currently working on some packaging solutions.

Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston
Pixel pitted pisces in Phoenix, Arizona. Yee-haw!
Hire Me

More by Mark Johnston

View profile
    • Like