ChiChi App

Hey Guys!
Take a look at my latest project on Behance...
Chichi is an online grocery shopping application which is a way of buying food and other household necessities.
ChiChi allows consumers to purchase food without leaving home. You should just order what you need, We will ship the items to your home.
Tool: Adobe Xd
