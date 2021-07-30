Esteban

ese.es.esteban / personal branding

ese.es.esteban / personal branding branding logo graphic design illustration design
Personal branding exercise linked to the development of an own signature brand. The purpose? From graphic design to develop a personal aesthetic giving room to illustration, self-publications, editorial endeavors and other personal projects.

To develop a graphic language that accommodates both a personal style and the possibility of expansion.

Characteristic textures and shapes, loaded both graphically and symbolically, are integrated through simpler elements without losing their own expression.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
