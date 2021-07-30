Mafer Toscano

Credit Card Checkout | Daily UI 002

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout | Daily UI 002 uxdesigner productdesign uxdesign uidesign ux illustration design dailyuichallenge app dailyui dailychallenge challenge ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋

Daily UI Challenge #2.
I tried to keep it simple. Hope you guys like it.

Feel free to leave some feedback!😊

Thank you!,

Mafer

Mafer Toscano
Mafer Toscano

More by Mafer Toscano

View profile
    • Like