Alisa Prem

Pikachu Illustration

Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem
  • Save
Pikachu Illustration pokemon pikachu concepts illustrations design
Download color palette

First-ever illustration that I made of Pikachu using Concepts App. I love drawing sketches on sheets, but drawing digitally is a different kind of fun!! 😃

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Alisa Prem
Alisa Prem

More by Alisa Prem

View profile
    • Like