Katie Langerman

Concrete Design System logo

Katie Langerman
Katie Langerman
  • Save
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Concrete Design System logo design system logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 6.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 5.png
  5. Dribbble shot HD - 3.png
  6. Jul-30-2021 11-45-44.gif
  7. drib-cover-21.png

Logo design and exploration for Concrete, CarGurus' Design System

Hover animation: https://codepen.io/langermank/pen/qBrOege
Typeface: https://www.fontshare.com/fonts/bevellier

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Katie Langerman
Katie Langerman
Design oriented front-end dev

More by Katie Langerman

View profile
    • Like