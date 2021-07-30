Freddie Guthrie

Rosy Napper logo

Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Hire Me
  • Save
Rosy Napper logo ceramics pottery identity design identity branding logo graphic design typography
Rosy Napper logo ceramics pottery identity design identity branding logo graphic design typography
Rosy Napper logo ceramics pottery identity design identity branding logo graphic design typography
Download color palette
  1. RosyNapper-logo-white.jpg
  2. RosyNapper-logo-green.jpg
  3. RosyNapper-logo-picture.jpg

Rosy is a London-based ceramicist, who needed a logo to use as a maker's mark for her pots. Her hand-made plates inspired this 'stacked plate' wordmark, which feels rustic but still high-end.

Freddie Guthrie
Freddie Guthrie
Identity designer based in Glasgow, Scotland
Hire Me

More by Freddie Guthrie

View profile
    • Like