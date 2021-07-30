Tirth

Setting page

Tirth
Tirth
  • Save
Setting page apple page setting branding logo illustration ui design dailyui color app aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Download color palette

Day 7 of 100 making design
Task: Settings Screen

I love the minimalistic look of Apple

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI #minimalism

Tirth
Tirth

More by Tirth

View profile
    • Like