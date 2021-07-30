Bhumi Mehta

Daily UI :: 003 | Challenge #3 | Landing Page

Daily UI :: 003 | Challenge #3 | Landing Page dailyui challenge login dailyui landingpage ui
This is my third challenge from Daily UI Design Challenge.

I have created landing page for cake shop.

Please, let me know your thoughts or feedback on this.
Thank You!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
