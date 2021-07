๐ŸŽƒ๐Ÿšจ Store update! ๐Ÿšจ๐ŸŽƒ

All of the Little Pumpkin Pals are available now, along with this brand new wall flag! ๐Ÿ˜ป๐Ÿงก๐ŸŽƒ This little kitty is going trick-or-treating! Screen printed in the UK on 100% cotton, approx 50 x 70 cm in size, with two gold coloured metal eyelets for easy displaying. Free UK postage on this one too! โœจ๐Ÿ’Œ๐Ÿ“ฎ

www.samdunnshop.com

Thanks for checking out this spooky update! WEENZINE EIGHT will be coming to the store soon along with other spooky products as we approach the season! โคด๏ธ๐Ÿ‘ป๐Ÿงก๐ŸŽƒ