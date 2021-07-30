🎃🚨 Store update! 🚨🎃

All of the Little Pumpkin Pals are available now, along with this brand new wall flag! 😻🧡🎃 This little kitty is going trick-or-treating! Screen printed in the UK on 100% cotton, approx 50 x 70 cm in size, with two gold coloured metal eyelets for easy displaying. Free UK postage on this one too! ✨💌📮

www.samdunnshop.com

Thanks for checking out this spooky update! WEENZINE EIGHT will be coming to the store soon along with other spooky products as we approach the season! ⤴️👻🧡🎃