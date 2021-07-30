Vrcić Tarik

https://alpapartments.ch/ – Live! 🎉

Vrcić Tarik
Vrcić Tarik
  • Save
https://alpapartments.ch/ – Live! 🎉 sketch branding logo illustration design uxdesign minimalisam modern design clean design header ux ui switzerland
Download color palette

🎉 Hello Dribbble! I am representing you the project I recently did, its called Alpaapartments.

On this website you can book yourself and rent very cool and modern apartment in Switzerland - Engelberg.

💼 Case study you can see here : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120177227/Alpapartments-website-design

Check my website www.tarikvrcic.com
Enjoy !!

Vrcić Tarik
Vrcić Tarik

More by Vrcić Tarik

View profile
    • Like