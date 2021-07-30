Nandeesh Kumar A S

Netflix Splash Screen

Nandeesh Kumar A S
Nandeesh Kumar A S
  • Save
Netflix Splash Screen indian netflix splash screen user experience uiux designer uiux illustration logo motion graphics ui graphic design dribbble designshift design branding app animation 3d
Download color palette

This is a splash screen for Netflix. This was designed for one of my project, Please give your valuable feedback. I would love to learn more.

Nandeesh Kumar A S
Nandeesh Kumar A S

More by Nandeesh Kumar A S

View profile
    • Like