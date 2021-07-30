Dan Lehman

Slightly Famished Branding

Slightly Famished Branding kitchen drink cocktail knife cooking food identity round circular circle seal design branding brand logo
Four logo variations for Slightly Famished, a new food blog which focuses on meals that are paired with cocktails. My goal was to create a balanced symbol which incorporated tools used both for cooking and drink making.

I used Rough Cut by Simon Walker for the main type, and Florent by Studio Sun for the numerals.

