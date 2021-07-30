Slightly Famished Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Four logo variations for Slightly Famished, a new food blog which focuses on meals that are paired with cocktails. My goal was to create a balanced symbol which incorporated tools used both for cooking and drink making.
I used Rough Cut by Simon Walker for the main type, and Florent by Studio Sun for the numerals.
See second slide for additional brand elements >
See more branding on my portfolio site.
