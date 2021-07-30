Cole Townsend
Quick add prototype

Mocked up a quick workflow to quickly add a meeting room to an upcoming event. As Robin has gone back into the office, we've found ourselves booking rooms more frequently.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
