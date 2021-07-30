Stay In Touch Studio

The Best Is Yet To Cum podcast branding

The Best Is Yet To Cum podcast branding design brand system typography logo identity branding brand thumbnail podcast risoporinted illustration stickers fruit sexuality sex
The Best Is Yet To Cum is a new Podcast by Christina Hu exploring sexuality & pleasure through the lens of the Asian Diaspora. Christina collaborated with us to create a brand system for her podcast that was playful and energetic that treats sexuality with earnest excitement. The brand centers around fruit and fruit stickers as their brand elements, and the fruit illustrations we done by Christina herself.

