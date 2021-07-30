The Best Is Yet To Cum podcast branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The Best Is Yet To Cum is a new Podcast by Christina Hu exploring sexuality & pleasure through the lens of the Asian Diaspora. Christina collaborated with us to create a brand system for her podcast that was playful and energetic that treats sexuality with earnest excitement. The brand centers around fruit and fruit stickers as their brand elements, and the fruit illustrations we done by Christina herself.