Lj Gay

Wedding Invite Suite

Lj Gay
Lj Gay
Hire Me
  • Save
Wedding Invite Suite 70s 60s boho til death skull save the date wedding invites invite design vector illustration
Download color palette

Created my wedding invite suite. They came with coasters and I made an acrylic pin to go with it as well! Definitely had some fun making all these little pieces.

Lj Gay
Lj Gay
Just another dude...
Hire Me

More by Lj Gay

View profile
    • Like