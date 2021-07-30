Swagata Chakraborty

Remarks - A dashboard that helps maintaining class performance.

Swagata Chakraborty
Swagata Chakraborty
  • Save
Remarks - A dashboard that helps maintaining class performance. web statistics stats chart graph remarks study creative saas design dashboard graphic design ui
Download color palette

Remarks - Its is a concept dashboard design. "Remarks" helps teachers to chat with students and also let them directly see the class performance in respective subjects.

I played around with a bit of colors and created a different style in the filter section. Let me know in comments what do you feel about the design. 😀😀

- - Press 'L' if you loved the concept. - -

Swagata Chakraborty
Swagata Chakraborty

More by Swagata Chakraborty

View profile
    • Like