Wilson Sánchez

Online Courses Dashboard

Wilson Sánchez
Wilson Sánchez
  • Save
Online Courses Dashboard web design ui glass effect glassy homepage dashboard cards elearning courses education
Download color palette

Concept of a dashboard for Student Portal with learning progress details, financial and billing details, learning activity and weekly schedule.

Font: General Sans Variable
Thanks for check my work :)

Wilson Sánchez
Wilson Sánchez

More by Wilson Sánchez

View profile
    • Like