Japhet Kaimenyi

Corporate Logo

Japhet Kaimenyi
Japhet Kaimenyi
  • Save
Corporate Logo
Download color palette

Alot went into this design. My client was a consultancy providing financial solutions to businesses in Chuka. The process allowed him to set up his business seamlessly with no issue

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Japhet Kaimenyi
Japhet Kaimenyi

More by Japhet Kaimenyi

View profile
    • Like