Space kitchen

Space kitchen spaceship isometric illustration isometric art isometric blender blender3d 3d
Roman Klčo's kitchen tutorial sort of went viral on his Slack channel. Lots of folks making their own version of it. Here's mine. Check out his profile to see the original!

https://dribbble.com/romanklco

