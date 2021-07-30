Immersive Design

Maple Doughnut

Immersive Design
Immersive Design
  • Save
Maple Doughnut brown cute maple doughnut doughnut maple smile sticker design flat illustration icon vector
Download color palette

I love doughnuts, but maple and boston creme are my favorites (if you like this, maybe I'll make a second but boston creme instead 🙃)

Feedback is always welcome 😊

Immersive Design
Immersive Design

More by Immersive Design

View profile
    • Like