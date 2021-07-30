Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Flyer Design

Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design (Ai, PSD)
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: mdsdt533@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ahmeddesign533

Thank you!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
