Brand styling for Nutt mark colors styleguide typography orange purple brand whitelabel native blue mobile product app logo branding nutt
A little logo and brand styling job i did for Nutt. Nutt is a whitelabel employee app to help companies make internal processes smarter and communicate with their employees better.

Check out https://www.nutt.nl/ if you want to know more.

