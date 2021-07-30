Mobile wallet for Surinamese bank

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
It's been a while (2 yrs) ago now since i've designed the Mopé Wallet app together with my colleague Matthijs Klaver. Still quite happy with how it turned out.
Responsible for both UI and UX.
Find out more about Mopé in this case study: https://www.move4mobile.com/cases/mope