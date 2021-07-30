Thessa Hulsman
Move4Mobile

Mobile wallet for Surinamese bank

Thessa Hulsman
Move4Mobile
Thessa Hulsman for Move4Mobile
  • Save
Mobile wallet for Surinamese bank native ios android iphone onboarding tour illustration banking suriname branding mope ux app mobile ui wallet
Mobile wallet for Surinamese bank native ios android iphone onboarding tour illustration banking suriname branding mope ux app mobile ui wallet
Download color palette
  1. Mopé 1.png
  2. Mopé 2.png

It's been a while (2 yrs) ago now since i've designed the Mopé Wallet app together with my colleague Matthijs Klaver. Still quite happy with how it turned out.

Responsible for both UI and UX.

Find out more about Mopé in this case study: https://www.move4mobile.com/cases/mope

Move4Mobile
Move4Mobile
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Move4Mobile

View profile
    • Like