Vac•U•Ator Prototype for A&N Products website update

Vac•U•Ator is a wet bulb indicator. The website had not been updated since it's original inception in the 90s. Customers will now be able to order through the website and there will also be a FAQs page to help customers with any questions they might have about the instrument and how to use it.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
