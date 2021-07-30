Md Mohiuddin

Flying logo design

Flying logo design wild
Unused and available design, looking for a new owner.
The design is done in a very simple, clean and cleaver way with multiple wings of the design. A clever way explain the design without making it too obvious. design created with 2 color shade and single flat color so the design will be able to use a different background. the design fits in perfect square proportions so it will be easy to use as an icon, avatar, or on merchandise.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
