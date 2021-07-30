If you've been around my work long enough, you know this isn't my typical post. In the past I shared my photography and paper illustration. Today the post is product design.

Why I've transitioned from designers to paper illustration then back to designer is another post on a different day. Today I want to sing the praises of my new team, Unfold.

This team not only makes stellar work, but the level of care and empathy is something I've never felt **throughout the entire team**.

The shot above originated from a course I'm taking. Then, no lie, almost every member of Unfold came into my file with tips, suggestions, and even moved items around to push my learning.

In the past, I learned photography, paper illustration, and 3d by myself. I'm not used to learning with so many mentors and teachers. I'm so humbled and thankful for them all.

I can't wait to see where I'm at a year from now.