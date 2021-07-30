Márcia Schmidt

Salvem a Cinemateca Brasileira!

Márcia Schmidt
Márcia Schmidt
  • Save
Salvem a Cinemateca Brasileira! typography vector poster
Download color palette

Poster tipográfico em defesa da Cinemateca Brasileira.
Illustrator (2020)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Márcia Schmidt
Márcia Schmidt

More by Márcia Schmidt

View profile
    • Like