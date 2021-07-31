Nucleus Full Site

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey dribbble 👋🏼
Stoked to Share Nucleus with you all. Nucleus is a free comprehensive genetic analysis company in the DNA/Genetics space.
For the website side of Nucleus, the client wanted a page that stood out amongst current DNA analysis websites. They wanted the website to feel fun and exciting while still feeling like a legitimate place where you can get a comprehensive analysis on your DNA with a click of a button.
You can view the full Homepage & FAQ’s page in the attachments area of the shot.
Lots more to share with Nucleus, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂
Enjoy,
Alex
