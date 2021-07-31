Alex Banaga

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Nucleus Full Site colorful website light website money payments covid19 hospital doctor health human stats analysis genomics caviar nucleus landingpage dna
Hey dribbble 👋🏼

Stoked to Share Nucleus with you all. Nucleus is a free comprehensive genetic analysis company in the DNA/Genetics space.

For the website side of Nucleus, the client wanted a page that stood out amongst current DNA analysis websites. They wanted the website to feel fun and exciting while still feeling like a legitimate place where you can get a comprehensive analysis on your DNA with a click of a button.

You can view the full Homepage & FAQ’s page in the attachments area of the shot.

Lots more to share with Nucleus, so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂

Enjoy,
Alex

Alex Banaga
Alex Banaga
Designer of things ✨
