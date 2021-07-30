Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Ego Seed 2.

Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
  • Save
Ego Seed 2. logo branding posterdesign vec vector illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Original version of a design I already posted.

I designed this a couple of months ago for my new business card!

Groove

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Lorenzo Dall'Osso
Lorenzo Dall'Osso

More by Lorenzo Dall'Osso

View profile
    • Like