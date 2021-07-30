Tazul Islam

Luxury Car Social media post design template

Luxury Car Social media post design template
Hi there,
This is a Car Social media banner design template for the Automobile compnay

or Car industry.
Templates Info:
►Well Organized & Easy to edit.
►Easy To Change Image.
►Free Web Fonts used and recommended.
►RGB color mode.
►Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
►Templates Sizes – 1080×1080 pixel.
Looking for a custom desing?

Get in touch: Tazulislam1673@gmail.com
Full view here: https://cutt.ly/fk6etf4

