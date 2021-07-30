Rightfulpen

Online Preschool

Rightfulpen
Rightfulpen
  • Save
Online Preschool ux website design illustration vector flatillustration illustrator graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi Para Guys!👋

Here my new exploration of the Online Preschool app. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Rightfulpen
Rightfulpen

More by Rightfulpen

View profile
    • Like