Digital Ad for Light Bulb

Digital Ad for Light Bulb design app advertising ad feature guitar mobile branding flat instagram
New Light Bulb feature release.

I'm experimenting with new design formats that are both easy to consume and reusable as we release new features weekly and need to keep digital content rolling.

Do you think this design is clean?

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
