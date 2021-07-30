FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

Aray Photograph

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
  • Save
Aray Photograph icon line indonesia pangkalan bun business photography studio leaf signature logo signature illustration design logotype branding modern simplemakeitperfect simple designlogo logo
Download color palette

This is a rebranding project from Aray Photograph. The owner wants to maintain his natural elements so that his identity can still be recognized.

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

More by FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

View profile
    • Like