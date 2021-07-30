Lorenzo Dall'Osso

Isolation.

Isolation. vec posterdesign poster vector illustration graphic design design
Revisited poster design from December. Quarantined and depressed, this came out.

Soon on my shop!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
