Upasna Kakkat

#DailyUI - 010 - Social share button

Upasna Kakkat
Upasna Kakkat
  • Save
#DailyUI - 010 - Social share button figma motionplugin animation buttondesign socialshare dailyui ui
Download color palette

Created the animation using the Motion Plugin on Figma. Explored this plugin for the first time today and already have a feeling that I'm going to love it. ❤️️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Upasna Kakkat
Upasna Kakkat

More by Upasna Kakkat

View profile
    • Like