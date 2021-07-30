FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

HUMA

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
  • Save
HUMA indonesia pangkalan bun roastery house nature cafe garden feminine coffeehouse coffee coffeeshop illustration design logotype branding modern simplemakeitperfect simple designlogo logo
Download color palette

HUMA means field. This word comes from the Dayak language. The house icon on this logo is representative of the house that will be used for this coffee shop. The house has historical value because the owner grew up in the house.
This coffee shop will carry a garden theme. It will make the place feel comfortable and relaxed. Coupled with a homely feel will add to the level of comfort.

FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA
FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

More by FAUZAN AMIR MAULANA

View profile
    • Like