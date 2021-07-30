Vectary 3D Elements plugin for Figma - field of view

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! Another small demo of our plugin for Figma is here.
Find the right camera angle when you adjust the field of view. For certain models, this brings the perfect amount of attention to a focal point. Plus, with an interactive 3D model, you get to choose the best view to show off your 3D design.
If you want to learn more feel free to visit our website:
Vectary 3D Elements
If you like it, press the L button. ❤️