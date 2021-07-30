sima saffariy

mihan

sima saffariy
sima saffariy
  • Save
mihan moscow arabicdesign australia oman kuwait dubai logo motion logodesign tokyo japan canada typography calligraphy arabiclogo persianlogo persian iran graphic design logo motion graphics
Download color palette

I designed the word homeland. It is a personal project. The existence of an Iranian window in the form of letters may have been able to convey the meaning of Iran. There are colored windows in the old houses of Iran

If you need monogram & logo please contact me.
instagram: @s_saffariy
whatsapp: +989124204439

sima saffariy
sima saffariy

More by sima saffariy

View profile
    • Like