Ahmad Zaki Mubarak

Worker App

Ahmad Zaki Mubarak
Ahmad Zaki Mubarak
  • Save
Worker App dailyui uiux simple task employee worker graphic design ui
Download color palette

Exploration UI for employees to perform all work tasks through a single app

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Ahmad Zaki Mubarak
Ahmad Zaki Mubarak

More by Ahmad Zaki Mubarak

View profile
    • Like