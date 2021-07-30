Dmytro Ovcharenko

Frosted Glass Bottle w/ Red Wine Mockup

Dmytro Ovcharenko
Dmytro Ovcharenko
  • Save
Frosted Glass Bottle w/ Red Wine Mockup packaging package yellow images mock-up mock up mockup branding wine branding alcohol packaging alcohol frosted bottle mockup frosted bottle champagne bottle mockup champagne mockup red wine champagne bottle champagne sparcling sparcle wine wine bottle
Download color palette

Hey friends! 👋 Frosted Glass Bottle w/ Red Wine Mockup 🍾🍾🍾 😃

Apply your amazing design on this high-quality mockup of a frosted glass bottle with red wine. The item is presented in a front view. The bottle has a transparency. The bottle’s filling is not editable. Includes special layers and smart object for your amazing artworks. Gold layer is available for the label design 👍

Here you can see how it works. Enjoy! YouTube

Mockup is HERE.

My Behance

Dmytro Ovcharenko
Dmytro Ovcharenko

More by Dmytro Ovcharenko

View profile
    • Like