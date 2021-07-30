Intrinsic Maven Graphics

Our Loca Limon Chihuahua

Our Loca Limon Chihuahua concept dog animal illustration packaging package design design brand strategy graphic design illustration vector branding brand identity brand development
One of the illustrations we created as part of a package design for Animal Instincts Energy. This chihuahua was inspired by the rapper Biggie. They're a small animal but have a mighty personality which we showcased here.

